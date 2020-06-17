U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will hold her 18th town hall with constituents at 6 p.m. June 23 streamed live on facebook.com/RepAngieCraig. Lisa Brodsky, Public Health Director for Scott County will join Craig to give a brief COVID-19 update before Craig and Brodsky answer constituent questions about COVID-19 in Minnesota, as well as additional questions. Jessica Davis, math teacher at South St. Paul Secondary and 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will moderate the town hall.
Following the guidance of the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health, this month’s town hall will be held virtually to allow constituents to directly ask Craig questions while staying home and staying safe.