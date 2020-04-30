Spring Creek Road is closed as construction on the Spring Creek Bridge replacement project, which started last fall, is scheduled to resume. Spring Creek Road will be closed at the Spring Creek crossing to allow the remaining bridge replacement work to be completed.
A press release states during construction, a detour will be posted utilizing Jefferson Parkway, Prairie Street, and Woodley Street, detouring traffic around the bridge replacement work area. The detour is expected to be in place until mid-May.
RAW Construction of Faribault is the prime contractor for the $700,000 project.
The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.