The following student, of Northfield, has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Madison following the fall 2019 semester.
Ben Mohlke, (Dean's list) College of Letters and Science.
Evan McNamara, (Dean's honor list) College of Engineering.
Kasey Mohlke, (Dean's honor list) College of Engineering.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.