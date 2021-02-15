The Northfield Arts Guild announced Sunday that Andrea Sjogren has accepted the position of executive director, starting March 1.
"Andrea comes to us from the education sector, most recently as the program manager for community education for the Hopkins school district," The Guild announced in a press release. "She has held positions on multiple nonprofit boards, including several years on the Executive Board of Twin Cities Ballet."
“I am thrilled to have the chance to lead such an established organization and cultural anchor in the Northfield community,” Sjogren said in the release. “I am grateful for the trust that board members have placed in me and look forward to joining staff and community members in creating exceptional arts experiences for all. I look forward to meeting Guild members, patrons, students, partners and community members soon.”
Rolf Kragseth, Guild Board president, said Sjogren's experience in public education, arts learning and nonprofits, among other skills, "are even more important as we transition into more in-person programming over the coming months."
"We wish to thank the volunteers and staff members who put their time into the search effort, and our dedicated members who participated in the members’ forum last week," the release stated.