Northfield authors Joy Riggs and Susan Hvistendahl will participate in the Cabin Fever virtual edition of the Deep Valley Book Festival on March 6-7.
A press release states Riggs will be involved in two live and one pre-recorded panel discussion. Riggs is the author of "Crackerjack Bands and Hometown Boosters," and Hvistendahl's books are "Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band" with co-author Jeffrey Sauve and three Historic Happenings books about Northfield, St. Olaf and Carleton. This free, family-oriented festival is for people of all ages who enjoy books.
For further information and to get links to authors and events, go to deepvalleyfestival.com.