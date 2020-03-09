Space is still available in some Cannon Valley Elder Collegium Spring term classes that begin the week of March 23.
A press release states the Elder Collegium is a nonprofit educational organization that offers noncredit classes in both Northfield and Faribault to individuals in the region over the age of 50 Classes cover a wide range of topics from the Humanities to the Sciences.
Six courses being offered in Northfield still have openings: "The Pipe Organ: King of Instruments" (Richard Collman),"Thomas Hardy: Novelist and Poet" (Dan Van Tassel), "The Basis of Bioethics" (Karen Gervais), "Immigrants and Refugees in Film" (Eric Nelson), "The Holocaust and the Churches" (John Matthews) and "Numbers in the News" (Sandy Johnson).
For more information, go to the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium website: cvec.org. There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. They are offered as lifelong learning experiences.