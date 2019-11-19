The 18th Annual Jingle Bell 5K run and 2K family run or walk begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Northfield YMCA, 1501 Honeylocust Drive. Check-in is from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
A press release states the event will consist of a festive morning for all ages, while supporting the Y Scholarship fund at the Northfield Area Family YMCA.
Registration includes a long sleeve T-shirt for participants registered by Nov. 30, jingle bells for everyone, holiday stockings at the finish line for registered kids and coffee, cider and treats after the race, as well as photos with Santa.
The cost is $15 for Northfield Y members and $10 for kids 12 and under. It is $20 for other participants and $14 for kids 12 and under. For race-day registration there is an additional fee of $5 per person.
Register online at northfieldymca.org/healthy/events/jingle-bell-run/ or at the Y Member Services Desk. Call Northfield Area Family YMCA at 507-645-0088 with any questions.