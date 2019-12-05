Northfield Public Schools Community Services will host the annual Jingle Jam holiday event for families from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Northfield Community Resource Center Youth Wing, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Pre-registration is not required, and tickets will be sold at the door for $3 per person, with free admission for children under age one.
A press release states children from birth to third grade and their families will enjoy holiday-themed stations and experiences, including a photo opportunity with Santa, making reindeer food, writing letters to Santa, crafting ornaments, playing holiday bingo and more.
For more information, call (507) 664-3649 or visit northfieldschools.org/communityservices/
The release states Northfield Public Schools Community Services includes recreation and enrichment programming, Early Childhood Family Education, driver education, KidVentures, EarlyVentures Learning Center, Middle School Youth Center, Hand-in-Hand Preschool, Adult Basic Education and Project ABLE. Registration for Winter/Spring 2020 classes and programs opens Friday.