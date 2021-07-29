Community members can review and comment on the city’s updated Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.
City staff has been working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) over the past months in developing a new SWPPP. The SWPPP has been submitted to the MPCA and is now on public notice for review and comment from interested parties or residents. Like all municipalities with a separate storm sewer system, the City of Northfield is currently in the process of re-applying for coverage under a 5-year permit that allows stormwater to discharge into local ponds and rivers under the conditions of the permit. The SWPPP is a requirement for this permit.
The goal of a SWPPP is to reduce the discharge of pollutants from a storm sewer system to the maximum extent practicable. The program must cover public education, outreach and participation, a plan to detect and eliminate illicit discharges to the storm sewer system, construction-site and post-construction runoff controls, and pollution prevention.
Community members may formally submit comments as part of the public notice to Rajminder Heck with the MPCA at raj.heck@state.mn.us.
Details about the public notice may be viewed at pca.state.mn.us/public-notices.
In addition, a hard copy of the program is available in the Engineering Office at City Hall, 801 Washington Street. Community members can view the program and submit comments at ci.northfield.mn.us/swppp.