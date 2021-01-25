The Northfield Area Family YMCA invites all in the community to participate in a free six-week reset challenge reportedly designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
Registration is now open for the RESET Challenge, which begins on Feb. 1. A press release states the program encourages participants to be active 150 minutes: 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week. During the 6-week program, participants will receive three emails a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. Participating in the Reset challenge can be done anywhere, so anyone and everyone can join and hit their RESET button.
Membership to the Northfield Area Family YMCA is not required to participate. Registration is free for everyone. Members active at the time of registration receive a RESET Starter Kit. Non-members get the joiner’s fee waived if they become members of the YMCA during the challenge.
To register for a program online, go to northfieldymca.org. Call the Northfield Area Family YMCA at 507-645-0088 or email anne@northfieldymca.org with any questions.