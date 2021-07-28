OB/GYN specialist Dr. Neerajana Gupta has joined the Women’s Health Center of Northfield Hospital + Clinics. She cares for women of all ages.
She brings 20 years of experience, from delivering babies and laparoscopic surgery to adolescent gynecology and menopause care.
“Every time I help a mom deliver a baby, it’s a unique and magical experience,” she says. “The joy in a mother’s eyes when you place the baby in her arms is an incredible feeling."
Gupta has a special interest in infertility treatment. She completed a fellowship at the Linköping University Hospital in Sweden in infertility research. She realized she prefers caring for patients hands on, rather than just the research aspect.
“Through preventive counseling and education, I hope to promote the well-being of each woman in every stage of her life,” Gupta says. “I work hard to build lasting relationships with my patients, and I encourage them to take an active role in their medical treatment and decision making.”
Gupta is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FACOG) and board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She completed her residencies at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, and the Institute of Medical Sciences in India.
She has special training in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, hysteroscopic surgeries, endometrial ablation for treatment of abnormal bleeding, suburethral sling for urinary incontinence, and prolapse surgery.
Appointments: 507-646-1478
Learn more: northfieldhospital.org/womens-health-obgyn