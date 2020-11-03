Join Dr. Noel Aldrich for the Immune Booster series. He will present the four keys to living confidently during this virus season. Topics will include — nutrients, foods, virus basics and personal care.
This online class will present new content each Monday in November.
• Monday, Nov.9 — Water, vitamin C, and quercetin
• Monday, Nov. 16 — Vitamin D, zinc and sugar
• Monday, Nov. 23 — Virus basics
• Monday, Nov. 30 — Heat protocol and herbs
Immune booster series is only $40 to register with access to all material and bonus materials until Jan. 1, 2021. Register online at nourish-university.teachable.com/p/immune-booster. Contact 651-323-8163 or nutritionproportion@gmail.com for more information.