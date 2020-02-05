The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES) will present a new award at the MOSES Organic Farming Conference at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the La Crosse Center in Wisconsin, to recognize “Changemakers” who break down barriers and empower others to farm in ways that are environmentally responsible, socially just, and economically viable.
A press release states Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin of Northfield is among one of the four 2020 Changemaker award winners.
“These Changemakers are creatively overcoming systemic challenges to nurture a thriving agricultural future for all,” explained Sara Tedeschi, a member of the MOSES Board of Directors who helped create the award, in the release.
Haslett-Marroquin is a native Guatemalan who came to the U.S. in 1992. He has worked in rural development and been an advocate for fair trade for over 30 years. While working for Main Street Project, he designed a system for pastured poultry that offers a “weed-eating, bug-killing, soil-enhancing replacement for the counterproductive synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers” used in conventional farming. He's a founder of Peace Coffee, a Minnesota-based fair-trade coffee company, and the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.
For more details on the conference, see mosesorganic.org/conference.