Northfield for Sustainable Housing Environments and Development (SHED) is announcing plans for a citywide symposium that will include anyone who is concerned about housing in Northfield.
The nonprofit is leading the planning a one-day event in January that would include presentations by experts and collaborative working sessions to identify issues and offer possible solutions and actions that individuals, developers and the city can take together to build for the future.
“We’re inviting everyone who cares to attend and are asking for help from individuals in all areas to participate in the planning what should be a very productive and actionable event. ” SHED Co-Chair Dr. Diane Angell said. “We are planning an exciting and productive event that would be open to anyone. We plan to invite groups and individuals, such as city officials and advisory groups as well as builders and developers, realtors, banks and mortgage providers, environmentalists, engineers, and, of course, concerned citizens. This will be an inclusive event. Housing is too big for just one group to address, we need to collaborate”
Jason Ripley, SHED member, quoted the organization’s mission statement as a reason for creating The Housing Collaboration.
“We will partner with other advocacy groups, will advise developers, civic groups, and policy-makers on creative design and decision opportunities so that Northfield can serve as a model for other communities.” Ripley said, “A event like this is exactly what we need and want to do for our community.”
Co-Chair Kathy Schuurman said “For the last year we’ve spent far too much time ‘talking at each other.’ It’s time that we began speaking with each other. Let’s bring everybody together! Let’s begin the new year with new ideas to solve Northfield’s housing crisis.”
More details for the collaboration will be announced shortly.