Northfield Hospital + Clinics now has limited vaccine available for first doses. A press release states staff are contacting people 72 and older (oldest first) to schedule appointments. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment and are urged not to call.
Those with an appointment for a second dose are encouraged to keep it.
The release states current patients of NH+C are contacted by phone call and text. Sometimes, these automated calls do not get through with some phone carriers. Those who are a NH+C patient 75 or older and haven’t heard from staff are urged to join a waitlist so staff know you wish to be contacted. Fill out the form at northfieldhospital.org/19vaccine-form.
Any resident 65 or older who lives in NH+C’s service area can also sign up for NH+C’s waitlist. Appointments are offered based on age, oldest first.
"Current patients of Allina Clinic in Northfield who have been Northfield Hospital patients are contacted based on Allina criteria," the release states. "Allina contacts its eligible patients by phone call or email with further instructions. All Allina patients continue to be eligible for randomized vaccinations at Allina’s own vaccination hubs."
Seek other options at mn.gov/covid19. Register at Minnesota’s new Vaccine Connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov. Minnesotans 18 and older can complete the online form. The vaccine connector will: Alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine, connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment and notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area.
Insurance and identification are not needed for the vaccine connector.