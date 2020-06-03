The intersection of Trunk Hwy. 246 and Jefferson Parkway will close to traffic beginning Monday to accommodate construction on the main road project. A press release states access to Bridgewater Elementary School, Northfield Middle School and Northfield High School will be maintained throughout construction.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Jefferson Parkway will be detoured to Woodley Street via Highway 3 and Maple Street while northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 246 will be detoured to Highway 3 via Woodley Street and County Highway 1. The detours are anticipated to stay in place throughout the summer and into October.
See ci.northfield.mn.us/Hwy246 for additional information.
Heselton Construction, LLC of Faribault, Minnesota is the prime contractor for the $3.41 million project.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.