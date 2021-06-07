Northfield’s local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will host an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at the historic Stanton Airfield. The public is invited to come out to Stanton Airfield to meet adult and cadet members of the squadron and learn about CAP’s Aerospace Education, Cadet, and Emergency Services programs.
A press release states the open house will include multiple stations allowing visitors to learn about rocketry, drones, CAP aircraft, flight simulation, and emergency services training. The evening will also feature the presentation of the colors by the Stanton Composite Squadron Color Guard as well as a demonstration of military drill by the squadron.
The airfield is 7.5 miles east of downtown Northfield near the intersection of Hwy. 19 and County Road 56.