When Northfield Middle School Art students returned to full in-person learning in early April, each student created their own paper mask using origami style folding. They wrote and doodled in their sketchbooks to reflect on and process their personal experience of living through a pandemic. After considering their favorite thoughts and ideas, each student chose one sentence, word or phrase that they wanted to share on the front of their paper mask.
The messages on the masks include themes of gratefulness, hope and persistence. Students described learning more about themselves and what they expect they will remember when they look back on this time. They include realistic reflections on what it’s been like to be a student asked to juggle various forms of learning. They shared simple and profound thoughts on what they have learned and how they have changed in living through this unique time in history.
The Paper Mask Project is currently installed at the Northfield Public Library for all to enjoy and contribute to. A special thanks to Northfield Fine Arts Boosters — NFAB — for the grant money to fund this project.
Community members are invited to add their own mask to the display. The hope is to provide a space to process and reflect on community experiences during the last 14 months.