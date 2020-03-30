In light of the threat that the COVID-19 virus poses for the members of the Northfield community, the Northfield Complete Count Committee has suspended census-promotion activities that would involve public interaction.
A press release states the country's current state of National Emergency underscores the critical importance of a complete 2020 census count for Northfield.
"It is critical in emergency response situations to have census data about where people live," the release states. "Census data are used to allocate billions of dollars in federal funding each year, including for emergency response services."
The Complete Count Committee is asking for everyone’s help to reach out and encourage others to complete the census. The committee said this will help ensure that the city, townships, and school district receive fair representation and funds, so Northfield can continue being a strong community.
You can complete the census by mail, phone or online at www.my2020census.gov.