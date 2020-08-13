On Aug. 5, Nate Carlson, economic development coordinator with the city of Northfield, received certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC).
A press release states EDFP certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s intensive economic development finance training series. The training provides individuals working in the field of economic development with instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiating and the creation and implementation of development programs.
The release states each of the four EDFP Certification Program courses are five days in length and concludes with an exam. Upon successful completion of all four courses, the candidate is awarded EDFP Certification.
Nate Carlson has been with the city since December 2016 serving as the Economic Development coordinator. As coordinator, Carlson acts as a staff liaison to the Economic Development Authority Board (EDA), and he works to coordinate strategic efforts to advance the EDA’s goals and priorities. The release states Carlson possesses a strong connection to advance the Northfield economy, as he is a graduate of St. Olaf College and a past resident of Northfield.