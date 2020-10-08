The Northfield Police Department thanked the Northfield community for showing up for their neighbors for the modified Night to Unite food drive event Oct. 7.
A press release states the Police Department, in partnership with Healthy Community Initiative and Northfield Community Action Center turned the Night to Unite into a food drive for the food shelf, and the response was positive.
According to the CAC, 2,505 pounds of food donations and $2,625 in cash donations were collected.
"These donations will help meet the need for food in our community, and the Northfield PD is so thankful to have great community partners like the CAC and HCI, and great community members like all of you that donated," the Police Department stated in the release.