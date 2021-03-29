All Minnesotans 16 and older are eligible for COVID vaccine. NH+C has opened its waitlist to people 16 and older. Join here: bit.ly/nhc-COVID-vaccine-waitlist.
A press release states NH+C will offer appointments in order of risk factors: age, medical conditions and essential workers. This prioritizes those at greater risk for COVID-19. NH+C will expand in the coming weeks, based on supplies and staff capacity.
Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Staff will work within NH+C’s service area, then expand when possible.
NH+C staff reportedly encourage patients to accept an appointment when it’s offered, regardless of which vaccine is available. Staff don’t know which specific vaccines the organization will have at a given time, or how much will be available. If patients pass on making an appointment now, staff will move on to offer vaccine to others.
Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee an appointment. NH+C encourages all to seek other options, too. Register at Minnesota’s Vaccine Connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.