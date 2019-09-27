Water mains in Northfield will be flushed between 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Oct. 6-Oct. 10.
A press release states Water mains are routinely flushed to remove minerals as they accumulate in the distribution system and to check the operational integrity of the fire hydrants.
Residents are advised to limit water use during the flushing period and check for discoloration before using water for laundry purposes.
The release states in case laundry is discolored, keep the laundered items wet and pick up a special soap for stain removal at City Hall Finance Department.