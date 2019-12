Authors Susan Hvistendahl and Jeff Sauve will sign copies of their newly published book "Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018" during Winter Walk from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St. S. The book is available at the office of the publisher, By All Means Graphics, at 17 Bridge Square, as well as at the Northfield Historical Society, and online at byallmeansgraphics.com/books. (Photo courtesy of Susan Hvistendahl)