The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is pleased to name Tim Freeland of Edina Realty its 2020 Business Person of the Year. The award recognizes an individual for contributions to the Chamber along with involvement and activities that improve the local business community.
A press release states many know Tim Freeland as the name on the many "For Sale" signs posted on houses around town. He has been a Realtor since 1996, first in Minneapolis, then joining Edina Realty in 2013. Tim was named to Edina Realty’s President’s Circle in 2018 and 2019, Edina Realty’s Master’s Circle (recognizing the 12% of its agents) in 2019, and Best Realtor by Southern Minnesota Scene magazine in 2017 and 2018.
“It’s working in an area I know well with people that I usually know in some manner,” he said in the release. “I always try to deliver my services in a unique and effective way so that I can be different in some way.”
The release states some of those services include using today’s technology to highlight homes and attract buyers from across the country. He keeps clients informed of the process by staying one step ahead so there are as few surprises as possible. Tim grew up in Northfield and has not only a deep knowledge of the town, but also a great love for it.
Tim’s love for Northfield is perhaps most apparent during Defeat of Jesse James Days. He serves as the host of the raid re-enactments, emcees the Ambassador Coronation, and coordinates the annual Horseshoe Hunt (and Snowflake Ornament Hunt for Winter Walk). He also works behind the scenes year-round providing website updates and collecting Northfield and DJJD memorabilia.
Tim Freeland is dedicated and passionate about Northfield. The Chamber will be holding the Annual Awards Banquet honoring Marty Benson, Tim Freeland and Aldrich Technology on Thursday at Armory Square in Downtown Northfield. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at northfieldchamber.com or by calling 507-645-5604.