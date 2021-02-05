Through an on-screen process, Carleton College’s Vice President and Treasurer, Eric Runestad, and St. Olaf’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jan Hanson, presented their annual donation checks during a virtual Feb. 2 City Council meeting to Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Administrator Ben Martig.
“We’re pleased to make our annual donation to the city of Northfield in the amount of $160,000 split between the two colleges," a press release states. "This annual gift dates back to the 1920s when Carleton and St. Olaf were among the first colleges in the United States to make such a gift,” stated St. Olaf College Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jan Hanson.
“Nearly 5,000 college students from the two colleges call Northfield home for the academic year. Northfield provides students with restaurants, shopping, and professional services. Students enjoy local entertainment, internships, and volunteer opportunities that expand their academic experience,” Runestad said.
“Carleton, St. Olaf and Northfield have found their way through many challenging times. As we work through this one, we affirm the idea that good partnerships are the key to weathering times like this,” he added.
“Both St. Olaf and Carleton are excellent partners for our community,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell, speaking to the colleges. “We appreciate all that you do and all that you bring. You put our community on the map internationally in an extraordinary way by bringing people to town who would potentially never hear of Northfield in any other way. Thank you for your partnership and the multiple ways you work in collaboration to enhance our community.”
The release states viewers can watch the clip of the “hand off” on the city’s YouTube channel or catch the full meeting on Northfield Public Broadcasting channels 180 and 187.