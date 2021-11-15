As part of the annual election process, Dakota Electric Association is looking for members to volunteer to serve on the Nominating Committee that interviews director candidates. Volunteers are drawn by lot for each district with two members and an alternate for each district. The committee meets Jan. 25 to interview candidates for the board of directors’ election. Those who serve on the Nominating Committee will receive a stipend for their time.
Dakota Electric is governed by a board made up of 12 directors elected by the membership; three serve in each district. Board members govern and direct the affairs of co-op, guide how the its money and assets are used to fulfill the cooperative’s mission and represent members’ interests and concerns as they develop policies that guide the cooperative’s operations and strategic direction.
Directors attend national and regional meetings, conferences and events to collaborate with industry peers, stay current on the latest issues and help make decisions on specific industry and governance issues such as risk management, ratemaking and policy development.
Any eligible member may seek election for the board of directors in the district in which they resides. Incumbent directors whose terms expire in 2022, and will be seeking re-election are David Jones in District 1, vacancy in District 2, Bill Holton in District 3, and Stacy Miller in District 4. Election results are announced at the April 28, 2022 annual meeting.
Members interested in serving in either of these roles should visit dakotaelectric.com/about-us/annual-meeting-election for more information. Deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Candidates and Nominating Committee members must be available for interviews Jan. 25, 2021.