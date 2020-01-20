The Northfield Arts Guild and director Marc Robinson present Ken Ludwig's "Lend Me a Tenor" at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. and Sundays on Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 21-23 at Guild Theater, 411 Third St. W., Northfield.
"Perfect to shake off the winter blues or to share as a romantic date with a loved one, the show keeps the laughs coming with hilarious characters, side-splitting physical comedy and a madcap curtain call," a press release states.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. They can be purchased online, by calling 507-645-8877 or at the Guild.