Contemporary Cuban photography and film are the focus of a new exhibit at Carleton College’s Perlman Teaching Museum.
A press release states“Site Specific” is open now and runs through April 26.
“Site Specific” showcases more than 25 artists including the Madeleine P. Plonsker Collection of Contemporary Cuban Photography. The collection describes a unique place, as well as what Plonsker calls these artists' “restless energy, controlled by infinite patience.”
"Also featured in the exhibit is a series of three programs of short films titled, “Imperfect Cinema: Respond, Work, Play,” curated by Carl Elsaesser, visiting assistant professor of cinema and media studies," the release states.
The Perlman Teaching Museum will host a celebration and talk with Plonsker and visiting artists at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, followed by a reception from 8-9 p.m.