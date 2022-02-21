The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com

Friday, Feb. 25

Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.

Monday, Feb. 28

Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.

Wednesday, Mar. 02

Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.

Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962

Friday, Mar. 04

Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments