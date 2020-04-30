Join the Cannon River Watershed Partnership and the city of Northfield to raise awareness around stormwater pollution by submitting an original poster supporting the theme: Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution. A press release states Northfield students in second to fifth grade can enter their poster to win free frozen custard at Culver’s or 10 free admissions to the Northfield Swimming Pool. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. May 15 via email by sending a photo of the poster to kevin@crwp.net or via mail to Stormwater Poster Contest, c/o Cole Johnson, water quality rechnician, Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St., Northfield, MN 55057. Posters will be displayed at Northfield City Hall and/or on CRWP’s website. Learn more at crwp.net.