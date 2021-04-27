Northfield Hospital+Clinics has now opened its vaccination clinics to 16 and 17 year olds. Clinics are held every Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Register for a vaccination appointment by calling 507-646-8019 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Translators are available.
The Cub Foods pharmacy in Northfield also has access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Make an appointment at Cub Foods by calling 855-282-3663.
This Thursday, Rice County Public Health will be offering a vaccination clinic for people 18-and-older at the Northfield Community Education Center (the former Greenvale Park Elementary School) from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will need to pre-register for this event. Click the “make an appointment” option.
The Minnesota Department of Health is prioritizing 16 and 17 year olds and their parents at Minnesota’s Mall of America Community Vaccination Site. Register at primarybio.com/r/vaxmn16?registration_type=16_and_older.
Sign up for the State of Minnesota Vaccine Connector and use the Vaccine Spotter website to secure appointments at pharmacies throughout the state.