Post Consumer Brands will conduct routine maintenance and repair work on the Ames Mill dam and portions of the Malt-O-Meal building foundation until Sept. 30, weather permitting.
A press release states the public can expect to see activity adjacent to the river including the use of equipment, such as flashboards for re-routing the water to one side of the dam. This will allow teams to conduct maintenance work on the dam and also facilitate the use of coffer dams for construction activity along the building foundation and adjacent to the river.
The release states Post Consumer Brands works closely with several agencies, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Minnesota State Historical Preservation Office, and the city of Northfield to ensure maintenance and repair work adequately preserves the historical integrity and character of the Ames Mill.