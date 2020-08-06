On Aug. 7, Water Street in Bridge Square will resume two-way traffic and the pedestrian barriers over the Fourth Street Bridge will be removed.
The city council passed a motion in June to temporarily close Water Street and add the barriers from June 19 until Aug. 7.
“The temporary situation approved earlier this summer provided additional pedestrian enhancements to improve access in the heart of downtown, near Bridge Square and the Cannon River,” said Public Works Director David Bennett.
The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution and watch for pedestrians in city limits.