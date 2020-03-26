The City of Northfield is reviewing, evaluating and planning Governor Walz’s issued “Stay At Home” Executive Order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and stay in effect until 5 p.m. April 10. As a municipal organization, the city will be implementing the order. Additionally, they encourage businesses, organizations and individuals in the community to do so the same.
According to the order, individuals may leave their residences only to perform any of the following activities, and while doing so, they should practice physical distancing:
• Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.
• Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting or fishing.
• Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline or carry-out.
• Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.
• Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend or pet in another household.
• Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.
• Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation or essential operations reasons.
There are also certain essential workers that are exempt from this order. The workers include, but are not limited to:
• Healthcare and public health
• Law enforcement, public safety and first responders
• Emergency shelters, congregate living facilities, drop-in centers
• Child care
• Food and agriculture
• News media
• Energy
• Water and wastewater
• Critical manufacturing.
Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.