Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra to have fall concert Friday Sam Wilmes Sam Wilmes Author email 36 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra is having a free fall concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Emmaus Baptist Church. The orchestra's new conductor, Paul Benson, is expected to lead the three student orchestras in a short program. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sam Wilmes Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesThomas Daniel HovlandCounty jailer on leave following charges he assaulted 2 inmatesTITLE TRIFECTA: Gators add Section 1AA Championship to Big 9, true team section crownsRobert H. NoreenWith 3 new captains, young Northfield girls hockey focused on the small thingsNHS grad Halvorson called up to NAHLRISING RAIDERS: Cuddy sets school diving record for MacalesterInterest in soon-to-open Rice Co. solar garden growingCity planner leaves position for job in private sectorCounty records: jailer has history of mistreating inmates Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Nov 11 Tradition Five Al-Anon Mon, Nov 11, 2019 Nov 11 Surviving The Holidays Mon, Nov 11, 2019 Nov 11 Type 1 Diabetes Support Group Mon, Nov 11, 2019 Nov 11 Closed Big Book Study Mon, Nov 11, 2019 Nov 12 Northfield Sertoma Club Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Around the Web Nicki Minaj won't use Instagram if likes are hidden Vintage Apps book republished Chris Evans wants a 'way out' of acting Prime-time Tigers: SEC releases kickoff time, TV for Tennessee game Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Northfield News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists