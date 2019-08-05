The 2019 Sidewalk Poetry Capstone Celebration will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Bridge Square in Northfield. Local trio Bonnie and the Clydes will perform along with vocal soloist Guillermo Calderon. Poetry presentations will begin at 7 p.m., with music to follow. All poems will be shared in English and Spanish.
The celebration is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The popcorn wagon will be open, serving popcorn and cold drinks.
A large map of the locations of the 2019 winning poems will be shared and the winning poems from all nine years of the contest will be on display. The city’s Department of Public Works will have samples of the manufactured poetry molds on display.
In the nine years of the sidewalk poetry project, 81 poems by 54 local poets have been selected for imprinting in over 230 locations. The 2019 winning poets are Brendon Etter, Paul Fried, D.E. Green, Anne Kopas, Constanza Ocampo-Raeder, Taide Rodriguez Marcial, Leslie Schultz, Alekz Thoms, Mar Valdecantos and Ellie Zimmerman.
For more information, visit ci.northfield.mn.us/99/Arts-and-Culture-Commission.