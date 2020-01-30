George earns placement on Gonzaga University's president's list Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jan 30, 2020 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Mari George of Northfield earned placement on the Gonzaga University president's list for fall semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesSchool to transfer several acres of land for roundabout projectArea man dies in Hwy. 19 crashKimberly TilockWeed and Boudreau recognized for outstanding work in 2019Vernon P. FaillettazJoene Marie EdwardsLocal organizers raise nearly $7,000 to help end 'period poverty'TUESDAY WRAP: Northfield girls alpine ski claims Big 9 titleMurphy accepts cheerleading scholarship to William PennJoanne Yanda Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 31 Open Stitching Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 Unity on Division AA meeting Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 AA Third Tradition Group Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 1 Sustainable Farming Association Cannon River Chapter Conference Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Around the Web 4-year colleges in Iowa now charge $9,364 in tuition and fees 4-year colleges in Minnesota now charge $11,834 in tuition and fees Feu et Glace: 31st Annual Anchorage Folk Festival in the rearview Two Iowa Senate Republicans moving on Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Northfield News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists