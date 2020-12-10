Rebound Partners, formerly Rebound Enterprises, announced Ryan Torbenson has accepted a business analyst position, effective Dec. 1. Ryan was an intern with Rebound Partners during the summer of 2018.
A press release states that upon graduation from St. Olaf College in May, he returned this summer to be a part of a new organization within the Rebound Partners group developing community real estate funds.
Brett Reese, founder, managing partner and chief executive officer of Rebound Partners said, “Ryan is a quick and curious learner which has allowed him to add significant value as we develop and scale our new strategy.”
“I am excited to start my career with both a proven and growing organization like Rebound Partners," Torbenson added.
Ryan was born and raised in Northfield, growing up in Castle Rock. He participated in Northfield High School hockey and baseball and now plays town ball for the Northfield Knights. Ryan graduated from St. Olaf with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with a concentration in finance. He played baseball for St. Olaf College.