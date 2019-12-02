Growing local is seen as a popular concept in Northfield, and while it routinely applies to food, the city of Northfield and partners are applying it to a pilot leadership training program.
A press release states The Growing Local: Northfield Emerging Leaders Program is launching in Northfield early next year. This program is a collaboration between the city of Northfield, University of Minnesota Extension, Healthy Community Initiative, Growing Up Healthy, the Northfield School District and Northfield Shares.
The program goals for participants are to:
• Build confidence to successfully engage in local government.
• Gain a network and broaden their connections of common interest.
• Strengthen their leadership skills and gain new tools to use in leadership and life.
The program is seeking people who have been historically under-represented on boards, commissions and committees across the city and other areas of local leadership. More information and the online application can be found at: www.ci.northfield.mn.us/leader.
The City is accepting applications through January 6, 2020.