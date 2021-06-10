Northfield Noontime Organ Recitals opens its 14th season this summer beginning July 7 and concluding on August 4, Wednesdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
According to a press release, masking and social distancing are required along with certain noted procedures outlined below with each venue:
July 7 — Noah Klein, winner of the Great Lakes Regional young organists' competition (RYCO) in 2019, recent graduate of Indiana University United Methodist Church, 1402 S. Maple St. (Gabriel Kney Organ) (sign-in required for COVID-19 tracing if needed)
July 14 — Richard Collman, organist, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St., Northfield (Allen Classic Organ). Masking and social distancing. Children are especially invited for R. L. Stevenson & Leavitt's “Scenes of Childhood.”
July 21 — Stephen May, organist, (from the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault) with Mark Heiman of Northfield on Scottish Small Pipes All Saints Episcopal Church, 419 Washington St. (Reuter organ) Masking and social distancing — come early for limited seating.
July 28 — Theo Wee, organist, First UCC, 300 Union St. (Johnson & Son/Schlicker/Rutz organ) registration required on signupgenius.com/go/20F084DACA72CA1F94-northfield. Limit of 60 persons.
Aug. 4 — Joanne Rodland, organist, at St. John's Lutheran Church 500 Third St. W. (Dobson Organ). Masking and social distancing.
Some recitals will include a free offering to defray publicity expenses. For more information, contact Richard Collman at 507-645-1357 or email rkcollman@msn.com.