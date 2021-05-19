As of May 31, the Main Street Moravian Church will be dissolved. A press release states, for 151 years, this congregation has witnessed to Jesus Christ in Northfield. For the last nine years, the congregation has had no resident ordained clergy but has been capably led by lay persons, assisted by some visiting clergy.
"In these nine years they have focused on assisting the recovering community (12 step, self-help groups)," the release states. "The current building was erected in 1952 to replace the original structure. A Liturgy for the Closing of a Congregation took place at the Odd Fellows’ Park on Sunday, May 16 with District President Bruce Nelson present and the Rev. Amy Gohdes-Lohman preaching.