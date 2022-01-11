The gavel was passed at Monday’s Northfield School Board meeting, from one hand that has held it for seven years, to the hand of a relative newcomer. Claudia Gonzalez-George was named the new board chair. She succeeds Julie Pritchard.
Jeff Quinnell called Pritchard’s leadership “passionate,” while Amy Gerwitz said she was “impressed with Julie's love of education, dedication to position, ability to recall past board meetings and relate those topics to current events, and making chairing the board meetings look easy.”
Matt Hillmann, who had been hired by Pritchard and her board to serve in his current roll, was effusive in his praise for Pritchard: "As superintendent, I get to work closely with board chair," he said. "She's been responsive to families, supportive to staff. She leads with vigor. She launched two strategic plans. Helped monitor excellent financial situation, bring more people into discussion. She's a confident, a coach, a mentor, and a friend."
Amy Goerwitz was elected vice chair, with Noel Stratmoen as clerk and Jeff Quinnell as treasurer.
The School Board's new chair, Gonzalez-George, said to Pritchard as she handed her a gift from the board: "Bravo. You have made a difference."