The Straight to the Heart sculpture by Dale Lewis located at Hwy. 3 and Third Street will be permanently replaced in early May by a commissioned work by Lakota artist John Sterner of Marshall, Minnesota.
The new sculpture by Sterner entitled Wanbli Mitakuye Oyasin/We are all Related stands about 15 feet tall and depicts an eagle in flight.
“I chose a sculpture of a simplified eagle to represent the Dakota/Lakota people,” said Sterner. “The eagle represents so much to the original stewards: origin story of Dakota/Lakota, departed relatives, and a messenger from God that bestows power and visions of healing, strength and spirituality. For the current inhabitants of Northfield the eagle represents truth, justice and the American spirit.”
The city of Northfield’s Land Acknowledgement statement adopted by City Council on Nov. 17, 2020 will be included on a plaque at the site. Sterner’s work can be seen around southern Minnesota.
Straight to the Heart will to go on tour as part of various sculpture walks throughout the state. Lewis, a Hastings artist, was also a contributing artist on Spreading the Love/Finding the Heart of Northfield by local glass artist Geralyn Thelen, which won an Artists on Main Street competition hosted by the Northfield Downtown Development Corporation (NDDC) in the summer of 2020. Following this, Straight to the Heart was offered to the city for a short-term loan display from October 2020 through April 2021.