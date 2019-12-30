New sword martial arts classes for elementary school-age students will from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 7 at Longfellow School. Registration is open through Northfield Community Services.
A press release states the fascination with swords endures through time and across generations, showing up in our favorite books, movies and video games. Northfield resident Susan Shirk, a 4th-degree Black Belt in the Korean sword martial art Haidong Gumdo, has been teaching teens and adults how to use swords in real life for the last five years.
“Elementary school-age kids kept asking to take my classes but weren’t old enough yet, so I decided to add classes especially for that age group,” Shirk said.
Shirk traveled to Haidong Gumdo Headquarters in South Korea in July to learn how to structure classes and curriculum for young students. Her training included assistant teaching over 30 classes, with students ranging in age from 4 to 80.
The release states younger students start with safety swords, which are padded and lighter, instead of the traditional wooden training sword. Other developmentally appropriate aspects include a focus on general fitness, simplified curriculum and small class sizes.
“Strong mind, warm heart, healthy body — I can do it!” the release states all the students cheer at the end of each class. According to the release, martial arts training builds strong minds through self-discipline and goal setting; warm hearts through belonging, encouragement, and practicing respect for teachers and classmates; and healthy bodies by staying active, moving in new ways, and working to build new skills.
For more information about Haidong Gumdo and local classes, visit northstargumdo.com