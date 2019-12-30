Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.