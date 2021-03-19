Northfield Hospital + Clinics is scheduling COVID vaccinations for those under 65 with specific health conditions, and for targeted essential workers. Vaccination also continues for those 65 and older.
NH+C is now contacting people 45 and older with eligible health conditions.
People 16 and older who meet the state’s criteria and live in NH+C’s service area can join NH+C’s waitlist. Appointments are offered in order of priorities set by the state, and age. (Age is a high risk factor for COVID.) The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available and staff capacity. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. Join the waitlist at bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine-waitlist.
See details on the state’s criteria at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/whos-getting-vaccinated/vaccinated.jsp.