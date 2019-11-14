The Northfield Middle School’s student-run bookstore, The Tattered Pages, is accepting donations for the upcoming 13th Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, which will be during school hours from Dec. 16-20.
A press release states needed donations include:
- Gently used books for all ages (students will select gifts for young and old alike)
- Appropriate multimedia, including DVD’s, video games, CD’s etc (in their original packaging)
- New or gently used gift items from your home, such as picture frames, paper weights, stuffed animals, candles (unused only, please), jewelry boxes, candy dishes, unopened bath and beauty products, unopened puzzles, etc (these are great for students whose family members don’t read English, or don’t read at all)
- Gift wrap, bows, bags, etc
All books in The Tattered Pages are “purchased” by students using coupons rather than real currency. Students earn these coupons by donating books to the bookstore, working in the bookstore, doing jobs from the Media Center Job Jar and by excelling in their classrooms.
Items in the bookstore are inventoried, priced and shelved by student workers and range in value from one coupon to 15 coupons per book, depending on the condition and the popularity of the item. There are over 4,000 new and used books available in The Tattered Pages.
The release states the event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to purchase gifts for everyone on their holiday lists, without spending a dime of real money. As in the past, the sale includes free gift-wrapping.
Donations can be dropped off at the Middle School.
Additionally, the school is looking for volunteers to help with gift-wrapping during the sale. Anyone looking to volunteer is advised to contact Middle School Media Specialist Amy Sieve at 507-663-0658, asieve@northfieldschools.org or Middle School Volunteer Coordinator Amy McBroom for more information.