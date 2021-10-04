Community members interested in building their leadership skills and knowledge are encouraged to apply for the Growing Local: Northfield Emerging Leaders program by Nov. 15, 2021.
Growing Local: Northfield Emerging Leaders program is for residents in the Northfield area from historically under-represented groups such as people of color, indigenous people, people living with disabilities, LGBTQ+ and others who have not yet actively participated on local boards, commissions or committees and who are interested in exploring future leadership opportunities.
“Our community needs strong, capable, diverse leadership to remain vibrant now and in the future,” said Beth Kallestad, program coordinator for the City of Northfield.
This local leadership program began in 2020 and will be back in 2022 with four sessions. The sessions are currently planned to be held in-person at City Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month from February through May.
Participants in the program will:
• Build confidence to successfully engage in local government
• Gain a network and broaden connections of common interest
• Strengthen leadership skills and gain new tools to use in leadership and life
Growing Local: Northfield Emerging Leaders program is a partnership between the city of Northfield, University of Minnesota Extension, Healthy Community Initiative and Northfield Public Schools.
Applications are available in English and Spanish. Applicants will be notified by Dec. 15 if they have been selected for the program. There is no fee to participate. Apply for the program at ci.northfield.mn.us/Leader.