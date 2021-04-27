Dakota County is waiving a penalty for some property tax payments due May 17.
According to a press release, recognizing that property owners may be impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Commissioners has approved a property tax penalty abatement for the first half of 2021 property taxes. The penalty for late payment is waived through Tuesday, June 15.
The penalty relief applies to non-escrowed residential, agricultural, vacant rural, open space, apartment, commercial and industrial property. Taxes paid through an escrow service and properties classified as utility, railroad, machinery and transmission lines are excluded from the waiver.
The penalty waiver is reportedly intended for taxpayers experiencing financial hardship. Property owners who can pay their property taxes by the due date should do so to help support county, school and city services.
For more information, visit dakotacounty.us, search property taxes.