In recognition of Martin Luther King Day, all are invited to a brief gathering on Bridge Square at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, organized by Say Their Names Northfield. Yard signs will be available to take home.
A press release states the brief ceremony will celebrate Black lives.
"A few words will be spoken in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and of recent unarmed victims of police violence, including Andre Hill," the release states. "Hill was delivering a Christmas gift to a friend’s home in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 22 when he was shot by a police officer."
According to the release, Say Their Names is a loosely organized local group that has been working to raise awareness of race-based injustice. Members began meeting weekly last summer after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Each Thursday morning last summer, on the pavement of Bridge Square, the participants chalked names of unarmed African Americans killed by police. On Christmas Day, they led a remembrance of George Floyd, including a reading of his last words, captured on a bystander’s video as he died.
At the Jan. 16 gathering, interested community members will be invited to take home a yard sign to display in their yard. Two sorts of signs will be available. Say Their Names participants have repurposed discarded political yard signs, repainting them with appropriate anti-racist messages to choose from. These handmade signs are free.
Also available for a suggested donation of $20 each will be standard printed Black Lives Matter signs. Any funds donated for these signs will be passed on to facebook.com/BLMLawnSignsTC.